Lethality through logistics: 181 BSB provides medical support under stress

U.S. Army Spc. Katherine Parington with Charlie Co., 181st Brigade Support Battalion, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, provides simulated treatment during a mass casualty training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 20, 2025. Mass casualty training during the 81st Brigade’s annual exercise is crucial for preparing medical teams to triage, stabilize, and evacuate mass casualties in realistic combat scenarios, enhancing readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alec Dionne)