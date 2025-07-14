Lethality through logistics: 181 BSB provides medical support under stress

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. soldier 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, receives simulated medical treatment at a Role 2 level medical facility run by the Charlie Co., 181st Brigade Support Battalion, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, during a mass casualty training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 20, 2025. Mass casualty training during the 81st Brigade’s annual exercise is crucial for preparing medical teams to triage, stabilize, and evacuate mass casualties in realistic combat scenarios, enhancing readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alec Dionne)