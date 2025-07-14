Team Air Force compete in swimming finals at 2025 Warrior Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Dave Adkins, Team Air Force athlete, talks with Diego Olivieri, Team Air Force swimming coach, during the swimming finals at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 26 2025. Athletes competed in four separate male and female categories, such as breaststroke and freestyle, across thirteen ability classification categories depending on the level of impairment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)