    Team Air Force compete in swimming finals at 2025 Warrior Games [Image 3 of 8]

    Team Air Force compete in swimming finals at 2025 Warrior Games

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Dorough, Team Air Force athlete, prepares to dive during swimming finals at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 26 2025. Athletes competed in four separate male and female categories, such as breaststroke and freestyle, across thirteen ability classification categories depending on the level of impairment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

