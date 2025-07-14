Team Air Force compete in swimming finals at 2025 Warrior Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Dorough, Team Air Force athlete, competes in the swimming finals at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 26 2025. Athletes competed in four separate male and female categories, such as breaststroke and freestyle, across thirteen ability classification categories depending on the level of impairment. Dorough competed in the swimming finals with a dislocated elbow received during the cycling portion of the event, and placed first in his heat during the Mens 100 yard freestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)