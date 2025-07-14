Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USNS Bowditch Departs Sri Vijaya Puram, India, July, 2025 [Image 4 of 4]

    The USNS Bowditch Departs Sri Vijaya Puram, India, July, 2025

    INDIA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SRI VIJAYA PURAM, India — Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard personnel alongside U.S. Navy sailors pose for a photo in front of the pathfinder class oceanographic survey ship USNS Bowditch (T-AGS 62) during a scheduled port visit to Sri Vijaya Puram, India, July 25, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (Photo by Courtesy Asset, Petty Officer Lawrence Dass)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 04:28
    Photo ID: 9205990
    VIRIN: 250725-N-YV347-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: IN
    This work, The USNS Bowditch Departs Sri Vijaya Puram, India, July, 2025 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNS Bowditch Port Visit Strengthens U.S.-India Maritime Ties

    USNS Bowditch
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    India Navy
    U.S. Navy

