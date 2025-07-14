The USNS Bowditch Departs Sri Vijaya Puram, India, July, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SRI VIJAYA PURAM, India — U.S. Navy Cmdr. Daniel Foose, Assistant Naval Attache, Lawrence Haselmaier, Senior Naval Oceanographic Office Representative aboard the pathfinder class oceanographic survey ship USNS Bowditch (T-AGS 62), Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command, and David Mitchell Captain aboard USNS Bowditch pose for a photo during a scheduled port visit to Sri Vijaya Puram, India, July 25, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (Photo by Courtesy Asset, Indian Navy)