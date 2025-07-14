Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USNS Bowditch Departs Sri Vijaya Puram, India, July 2025 [Image 2 of 4]

    The USNS Bowditch Departs Sri Vijaya Puram, India, July 2025

    INDIA

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SRI VIJAYA PURAM, India — U.S. Navy Cmdr. Daniel Foose, Assistant Naval Attache, Lawrence Haselmaier, Senior Naval Oceanographic Office Representative aboard the pathfinder class oceanographic survey ship USNS Bowditch (T-AGS 62), Lieutenant General Dinesh Singh Rana, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command, and David Mitchell Captain aboard USNS Bowditch pose for a photo during a scheduled port visit to Sri Vijaya Puram, India, July 25, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (Photo by Courtesy Asset, Indian Navy)

    Indian Navy
    USNS Bowditch
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    U.S. Navy

