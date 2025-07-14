The USNS Bowditch Departs Sri Vijaya Puram, India, July, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SRI VIJAYA PURAM, India — David Mitchell (middle), Captain of pathfinder class

oceanographic survey ship USNS Bowditch (T-AGS 62), poses with Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard personnel in the bridge of the USNS Bowditch during a scheduled port visit to Sri Vijaya Puram, India, July 25, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed maritime forces, along with regional allies and partners, to sustain Western Pacific operations. (Photo by Courtesy Asset, Petty Officer Lawrence Dass)