Vermont Air National Guard Leader Promoted to Brigadier General

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard, administers the oath to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Laura Caputo following her pinning ceremony at Camp Johnson Camp Johnson in Colchester, Vermont, July 25, 2025. Caputo will assume the role of: Chief of Staff - Air, Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)