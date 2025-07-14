Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Air National Guard Leader Promoted to Brigadier General [Image 2 of 5]

    Vermont Air National Guard Leader Promoted to Brigadier General

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard, administers the oath to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Laura Caputo following her pinning ceremony at Camp Johnson Camp Johnson in Colchester, Vermont, July 25, 2025. Caputo will assume the role of: Chief of Staff - Air, Joint Force Headquarters, Vermont National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 16:11
    Photo ID: 9205045
    VIRIN: 250725-Z-FV499-1044
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard

