Vermont Air National Guard Leader Promoted to Brigadier General

Colchester, Vt. – U.S. Air Force Col. Laura P. Caputo pinned on the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at Camp Johnson on July 25, 2025, marking a significant milestone in a distinguished career spanning more than three decades of service in the United States Air Force, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard.



“General Caputo is an extraordinary leader who represents the highest standards of service, professionalism, and vision,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Vermont Adjutant General. “Her unique experience as a pilot, intelligence officer, and group commander makes her one of the most well-rounded and capable leaders in our force. Her promotion is well-deserved and it's a win for the entire Vermont National Guard."



Recently, Caputo served as the Commander of the 158th Maintenance Group at the 158th Fighter Wing, where she led more than 400 Airmen and was responsible for maintaining the F-35 Lightning II fleet, the Air National Guard’s first fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Under her leadership, the Maintenance Group supported both domestic operations and overseas deployments, ensuring readiness and mission success.



Caputo began her military career in 1992 after earning a degree in Biochemistry from the University of Illinois. She served as an instructor pilot and aircraft commander, and flew multiple airframes, including the T-37, T-38, KC-10, and C-21, before transitioning to the Air Force Reserve and later the Vermont Air National Guard. In 2008, she cross-trained as an intelligence officer and held positions including Director of Joint Intelligence and Director of Operations at the Vermont National Guard Joint Force Headquarters.



Her career includes deployments in support of Operations Allied Force, Northern and Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom. She also played key roles in domestic responses, including during Hurricane Irene and the COVID-19 pandemic.



“General Caputo is known not only for her operational leadership but also her mentorship and advocacy for Airmen at all levels. Her promotion is a tribute to her extensive contributions to both national defense and the Vermont community,” Knight said.

