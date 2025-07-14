122 ASB FARP Drop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Supply drop that was dropped for the Forward Arming Refueling Point (FARP), Fort Bragg, NC, on July 24, 2025. The FARP consisted of Paratroopers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade and a variety of supplies, including water and ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)