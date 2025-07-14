Supply drop that was dropped for the Forward Arming Refueling Point (FARP), Fort Bragg, NC, on July 24, 2025. The FARP consisted of Paratroopers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade and a variety of supplies, including water and ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9203624
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-RF972-4021
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 122 ASB FARP Drop [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.