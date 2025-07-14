Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    122 ASB FARP Drop [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    122 ASB FARP Drop

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Eli Baker 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    122 ASB Paratroopers participate in a Forward Arming Refueling Point (FARP) drop, Fort Bragg, NC, on July 24, 2025. The FARP consisted of Paratroopers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade and a variety of supplies, including water and ammunition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 09:45
    Photo ID: 9203591
    VIRIN: 250724-A-RF972-7743
    Resolution: 6174x4116
    Size: 16.61 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 122 ASB FARP Drop [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    122 ASB FARP Drop
    122 ASB FARP Drop
    122 ASB FARP Drop
    122 ASB FARP Drop
    122 ASB FARP Drop
    122 ASB FARP Drop
    122 ASB FARP Drop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download