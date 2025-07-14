NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters July 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 22, 2025) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Jade Greer, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Flag Letter of Commendation from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, on behalf of Rear Adm. Neil Koprowski, commander, Navy Region Korea, during an awards ceremony on July 22, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)