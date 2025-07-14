NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters July 2025

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 22, 2025) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Perrylee Herrera, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on July 22, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 05:39
|Photo ID:
|9203358
|VIRIN:
|250722-N-NO067-1012
|Resolution:
|4839x3871
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
