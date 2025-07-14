Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters July 2025 [Image 9 of 12]

    NSA Souda Bay Awards at Quarters July 2025

    GREECE

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 22, 2025) Yeoman 1st Class Charles Finklea, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a commemorative plaque in recognition of his achievement as NSA Souda Bay Senior Sailor of the Quarter, 3rd quarter, from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on July 22, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 05:39
    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

