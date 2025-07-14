AGE flight in action

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Sandlin, 92nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, conducts an inspection on a power cart at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 15, 2025. Power carts are essential for providing electrical power to aircraft during maintenance and pre-flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 18:26
|Photo ID:
|9202513
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-VC982-1059
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
