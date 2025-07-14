AGE flight in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Sandlin, 92nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, conducts an inspection on a power cart at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 15, 2025. Power carts are essential for providing electrical power to aircraft during maintenance and pre-flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)