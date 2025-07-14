Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Sandlin and Senior Airman William Willis, 92nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technicians, work together to haul a power bank at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 15, 2025. Aerospace ground equipment technicians inspect, repair and deliver equipment like power units, hydraulic carts, and air conditioning systems to support KC-135 Stratotanker maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 18:26
    Photo ID: 9202483
    VIRIN: 250715-F-VC982-1085
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, AGE flight in action [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Aerospace Ground Equipment (AGE)
    contentcollectionweek
    maintenance

