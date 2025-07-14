AGE flight in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christopher Sandlin and Senior Airman William Willis, 92nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technicians, work together to haul a power bank at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 15, 2025. Aerospace ground equipment technicians inspect, repair and deliver equipment like power units, hydraulic carts, and air conditioning systems to support KC-135 Stratotanker maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)