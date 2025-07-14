Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGE flight in action [Image 6 of 7]

    AGE flight in action

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Russell, 92nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, replaces a quick disconnect at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 15, 2025. The quick disconnect allows Airmen to safely and rapidly connect or remove power from aircraft, preventing delays and keeping Fairchild’s refueling missions on time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 18:26
    Photo ID: 9202506
    VIRIN: 250715-F-VC982-1106
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 364.44 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

