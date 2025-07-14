AGE flight in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Russell, 92nd Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment technician, replaces a quick disconnect at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 15, 2025. The quick disconnect allows Airmen to safely and rapidly connect or remove power from aircraft, preventing delays and keeping Fairchild’s refueling missions on time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Emilee Seiler)