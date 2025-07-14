The Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Laura Potter renders a salute during the playing of the National Anthem during Twilight Tattoo at Joint base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 23, 2025. Twilight Tattoo is a live event that showcases the history and traditions of the U.S. Army through music, drill, and historical reenactments. (U.S. Army Photos by Cpl. Joseph Martin)
This work, Twilight Tattoo Hosted by the Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Laura Potter [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.