    Twilight Tattoo Hosted by the Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Laura Potter [Image 4 of 4]

    Twilight Tattoo Hosted by the Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Laura Potter

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Martin 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    The Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Laura Potter renders a salute during the playing of the National Anthem during Twilight Tattoo at Joint base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 23, 2025. Twilight Tattoo is a live event that showcases the history and traditions of the U.S. Army through music, drill, and historical reenactments. (U.S. Army Photos by Cpl. Joseph Martin)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 15:19
    Photo ID: 9201790
    VIRIN: 250723-A-JM103-1270
    Resolution: 8215x5477
    Size: 26.63 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Twilight Tattoo Hosted by the Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Laura Potter [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

