Twilight Tattoo Hosted by the Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Laura Potter

The Director of the Army Staff Lt. Gen. Laura Potter sings during Twilight Tattoo at Joint base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., July 23, 2025. Twilight Tattoo is a live event that showcases the history and traditions of the U.S. Army through music, drill, and historical reenactments. (U.S. Army Photos by Cpl. Joseph Martin)