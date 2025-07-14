Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY Celebrates Second Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award Winners [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NNSY Celebrates Second Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award Winners

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Congratulations to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Transformation Office (Code 100TO) and the Office of the Command Inspector General (Code 100CE), as well as their OPSEC Coordinators Sidney Baker and Laurie Simon, who were awarded the Second Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award July 21.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 07:48
    Photo ID: 9200452
    VIRIN: 250721-N-XX785-7637
    Resolution: 7353x4904
    Size: 22.36 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Celebrates Second Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award Winners [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NNSY Celebrates Second Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award Winners
    NNSY Celebrates Second Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award Winners
    NNSY Celebrates Second Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award Winners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OPSEC
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Force Behind the Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download