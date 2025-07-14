NNSY Celebrates Second Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award Winners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Congratulations to the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Transformation Office (Code 100TO) and the Office of the Command Inspector General (Code 100CE), as well as their OPSEC Coordinators Sidney Baker and Laurie Simon, who were awarded the Second Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award July 21.



Code 100TO and Code 100CE and their coordinators have demonstrated effective OPSEC practices throughout the department, including the display and dissemination of important documentation including the Critical Information Cue Cards, Telephonic Threat Complaint forms, and the Do Not Discuss Classified Information labels on landline phones. In addition, they were recognized for their overall OPSEC posture within the department, the practice of the Clean Desk Policy by all personnel, and overall communication with the team regarding the latest information. The teams were awarded the OPSEC flag and pennant as well as the Purple Dragon trophy to display in their area for the quarter. In addition, Baker and Simon received a Certificate of Achievement for their efforts in leading the OPSEC charge.