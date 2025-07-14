NNSY Celebrates Second Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award Winners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Commander Capt. Jip Mosman awards NNSY Transformation Office (Code 100TO) and the Office of the Command Inspector General (Code 100CE) OPSEC Coordinators Sidney Baker and Laurie Simon Certificates of Achievement for their efforts in leading the OPSEC charge for the Second Quarter 2025 Excellence in Best OPSEC Practices Award July 21.