An F-35B Lightning II test aircraft, BF-139, taxis into the F-35 Integrated Test Force complex at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, July 14, 2025. Flown in by a contractor test pilot, the new aircraft was modified to install a flight test instrumentation suite and will expand developmental flight test capacity and capabilities for the F-35 ITF.
|07.14.2025
|07.24.2025 07:30
|9200430
|250714-O-ZB537-4657
|3600x2400
|2.53 MB
|US
|5
|0
This work, Pax River F-35 ITF receives new F-35B [Image 5 of 5], by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.