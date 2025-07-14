Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pax River F-35 ITF receives new F-35B

    Pax River F-35 ITF receives new F-35B

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2025

    Photo by Dane Wiedmann 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    An F-35B Lightning II test aircraft, BF-139, taxis into the F-35 Integrated Test Force complex at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, July 14, 2025. Flown in by a contractor test pilot, the new aircraft was modified to install a flight test instrumentation suite and will expand developmental flight test capacity and capabilities for the F-35 ITF.

    This work, Pax River F-35 ITF receives new F-35B, by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force

