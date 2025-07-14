Pax River F-35 ITF receives new F-35B

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-35B Lightning II test aircraft, BF-139, taxis into the F-35 Integrated Test Force complex at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, July 14, 2025. Flown in by a contractor test pilot, the new aircraft was modified to install a flight test instrumentation suite and will expand developmental flight test capacity and capabilities for the F-35 ITF.