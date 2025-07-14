Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Theater Medical Command Team Enhances Medical Posture During Talisman Sabre 25 [Image 11 of 18]

    18th Theater Medical Command Team Enhances Medical Posture During Talisman Sabre 25

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    An Australian Army medical practitioner briefs U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commanding general, and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, senior enlisted advisor, both 18th Theater Medical Command, while facilitating a tour of an Australian Defence Force Role 2E (Enhanced) field hospital in Queensland, Australia, during Talisman Sabre 2025 on July 18, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.

