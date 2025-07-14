18th Theater Medical Command Team Enhances Medical Posture During Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Australian Army medical practitioner with 2nd Health Bde. briefs U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, senior enlisted advisor, both with 18th Theater Medical Command, on a tactical medical transportation vehicle while facilitating a tour of an Australian Defence Force Role 2E (Enhanced) field hospital in Queensland, Australia, during Talisman Sabre 2025 on July 18, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.