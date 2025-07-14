18th Theater Medical Command Team Enhances Medical Posture During Talisman Sabre 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(2nd from left) U.S. Army Lt. Col. Janie Peacock, commander, 145th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 807th Theater Medical Command, briefs (2nd, 3rd from right) Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, senior enlisted advisor, 18th Theater Medical Command, on her battalion’s capabilities in Queensland, Australia, during Talisman Sabre 2025 on July 19, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns.