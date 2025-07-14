Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Jarboe 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jonathon Carr, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Reaper, gives a refresher on the AT-4 weapon platform to a Soldier in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, May 6, 2025. The Soldiers are conducting a live- fire exercise to improve proficiency on various weapons platforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Jarboe)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 06:07
    Photo ID: 9200366
    VIRIN: 250506-A-XB579-6738
    Resolution: 512x384
    Size: 69.28 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Robert Jarboe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

