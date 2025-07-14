Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jonathon Carr, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Reaper, gives a refresher on the AT-4 weapon platform to a Soldier in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, May 6, 2025. The Soldiers are conducting a live- fire exercise to improve proficiency on various weapons platforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Jarboe)