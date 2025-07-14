U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jonathon Carr, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Reaper, gives a refresher on the AT-4 weapon platform to a Soldier in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, May 6, 2025. The Soldiers are conducting a live- fire exercise to improve proficiency on various weapons platforms. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Jarboe)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 06:07
|Photo ID:
|9200366
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-XB579-6738
|Resolution:
|512x384
|Size:
|69.28 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Robert Jarboe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.