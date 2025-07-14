Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Live Fire Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.06.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Robert Jarboe 

    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Reaper fires an AT-4 during a live fire training exercise in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operation, May 6, 2025. The weapon platform is a man-portable, single-shot, anti-armor weapon designed to give infantry units the means to destroy or disable armored fighting vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Jarboe)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 06:07
    Photo ID: 9200365
    VIRIN: 250506-A-XB579-7577
    Resolution: 512x347
    Size: 28.92 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Live Fire Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Robert Jarboe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Warfighting
    Lethality
    278thACR
    Soldier
    Army

