Live Fire Exercise

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Reaper fires an AT-4 during a live fire training exercise in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operation, May 6, 2025. The weapon platform is a man-portable, single-shot, anti-armor weapon designed to give infantry units the means to destroy or disable armored fighting vehicles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert Jarboe)
