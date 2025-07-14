Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the sniper section, 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Combat Regiment, Task Force Reaper sets off a claymore during a live fire training exercise in the U.S. Central Command’s area of operation area of responsibility on May 6, 2025. The M18A1 claymore is directional anti- personnel mine.