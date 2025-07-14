Talisman Sabre 25: ADF, DOD Theatre Medical Component Makes Critical Blood Transportation Advancement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(l-r) A U.S. Special Operations Forces Operator retrieves a cold chain blood resupply shipment from U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Jimenez, medical logistics noncommissioned officer; Royal Australian Air Force Flt. Lt. Pooja Sapkota, scientific officer and pathology advisor, both with the Combined Joint Theatre Medical Component; and a member of the U.S. Air Force’s C-17 Globemaster crew, 535th Airlift Squadron, in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on July 22, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes. Noise was reduced via AI software.)