    Talisman Sabre 25: ADF, DOD Theatre Medical Component Makes Critical Blood Transportation Advancement [Image 1 of 6]

    Talisman Sabre 25: ADF, DOD Theatre Medical Component Makes Critical Blood Transportation Advancement

    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Medical Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Jimenez, medical logistics noncommissioned officer, 18th Theater Medical Command, Combined Joint Theatre Medical Component, signs documents to retrieve blood products, a first-of-its-kind mission, from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes. Noise was reduced via AI software.)

