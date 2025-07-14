Talisman Sabre 25: ADF, DOD Theatre Medical Component Makes Critical Blood Transportation Advancement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Jimenez, medical logistics noncommissioned officer, 18th Theater Medical Command, Combined Joint Theatre Medical Component, signs documents to retrieve blood products, a first-of-its-kind mission, from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster in Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 on July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes. Noise was reduced via AI software.)