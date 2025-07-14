Talisman Sabre 25: ADF, DOD Theatre Medical Component Makes Critical Blood Transportation Advancement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(background l-r) U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eric Jimenez, medical logistics noncommissioned officer, 18th Theater Medical Command, and Royal Australian Air Force Sdrn. Ldr. Kath Staughton, blood officer, both with the Combined Joint Theatre Medical Component, are interviewed by (l) U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes, after completing a first-of-it-kind blood resupply mission between the two Allied nations in Queensland, Australia, during Talisman Sabre 2025 on July 21, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo illustration courtesy of 18th Theater Command. Noise was reduced via AI software.)