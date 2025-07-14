Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Jared D. Bordwell visits Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company Drone Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Jared D. Bordwell visits Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company Drone Training

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIRBASE, ROMANIA

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Capt. Regina Koesters 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. John Charette, assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), prepares the Anduril Ghost-X Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) for flight during training on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 23, 2025. As part of the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative, the Ghost-X drone enhances warfighting readiness by providing real-time intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities, enabling efficient decision-making and greater adaptability in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)

