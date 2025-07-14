U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Corey Solorzano, assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), demonstrates how to operate the Anduril Ghost-X Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to Brig. Gen. Jared D. Bordwell, Deputy Commanding General-Support, 1st Armored Division, on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 23, 2025. As part of the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative, the Ghost-X drone enhances warfighting readiness by providing real-time intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities, enabling efficient decision-making and greater adaptability in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 04:31
|Photo ID:
|9200288
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-HJ930-1632
|Resolution:
|3387x2995
|Size:
|677.37 KB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIRBASE, RO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Jared D. Bordwell visits Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company Drone Training [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Regina Koesters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.