Brig. Gen. Jared D. Bordwell visits Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company Drone Training

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jared D. Bordwell, Deputy Commanding General-Support, 1st Armored Division and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Justin Conway, assigned to the Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discuss the capabilities of the Anduril Ghost-X Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, July 23, 2025. As part of the Army’s Transforming in Contact initiative, the Ghost-X drone enhances warfighting readiness by providing real-time intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities, enabling efficient decision-making and greater adaptability in complex operational environments. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Regina Koesters)