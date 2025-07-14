250715-N-IP140-1360 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 15, 2025) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2025 03:53
|Photo ID:
|9200252
|VIRIN:
|250715-N-IP140-1360
|Resolution:
|3179x2543
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Conduct Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SA Franklyn Guage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.