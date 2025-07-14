Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Flight Operations [Image 8 of 9]

    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Flight Operations

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Franklyn Guage 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    250715-N-IP140-1360 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 15, 2025) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.24.2025 03:53
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    NAVCENT
    CSF
    USCENCOMPA
    USS NIMITZ
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

