Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

250715-N-CK885-2082 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (July 15, 2025) An E-2D Hawkeye, attached to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)