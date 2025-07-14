Airborne Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Brian H. Weightman, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, briefs a room of multinational forces ahead of the division’s joint airborne operation with France and Germany in support of Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)