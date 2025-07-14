Airborne Briefing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct mission planning and rehearsals during Talisman Sabre 2025, Queensland, Australia, July 20, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)