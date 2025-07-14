Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airborne Briefing [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Airborne Briefing

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army paratroopers, assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct mission planning and rehearsals during Talisman Sabre 2025, Queensland, Australia, July 20, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9199598
    VIRIN: 250720-A-MF630-8837
    Resolution: 3897x2598
    Size: 6.99 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Briefing [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airborne Operation Brief
    Airborne Briefing
    Airborne Operations
    Airborne Brief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download