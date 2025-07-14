Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Operation Brief [Image 1 of 4]

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Canadian Army officer attends a briefing for the 11th Airborne Division’s airborne operation with France and Germany in support of Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airborne Operation Brief [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    talismansabre25
    Airborne

