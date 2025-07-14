Airborne Operation Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Canadian Army officer attends a briefing for the 11th Airborne Division’s airborne operation with France and Germany in support of Talisman Sabre 25. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)