    1 BCT DEVIL AVALANCHE [Image 3 of 3]

    1 BCT DEVIL AVALANCHE

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    A Paratrooper playing the Opposing Force assigned to 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, flys a drone to find and locate the enemy during Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a field training exercise where Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Sgt. Dominick Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 BCT DEVIL AVALANCHE [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

