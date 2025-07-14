A Paratrooper playing the Opposing Force assigned to 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, flys a drone to find and locate the enemy during Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a field training exercise where Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Sgt. Dominick Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 14:50
|Photo ID:
|9198733
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-LB960-1075
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
This work, 1 BCT DEVIL AVALANCHE [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.