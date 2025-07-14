1 BCT DEVIL AVALANCHE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Paratrooper playing the Opposing Force assigned to 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, flys a drone to find and locate the enemy during Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. Devil Avalanche is a field training exercise where Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army B-Roll package by Sgt. Dominick Smith)