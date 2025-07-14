Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | Length of Service

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    250723-N-PX557-1029

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (July 23, 2025)

    Michael Leedy, an information technology specialist for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), is presented a 40-year length of service certificate from John C. Phelan, Secretary of the Navy, by Capt. Juan Carlos Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, July 23. Leedy was awarded the certificate in recognition of his 40 years of service to the U.S. government. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of information systems in the areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting.

    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP BSC | Length of Service [Image 4 of 4], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER
    US NAVY

