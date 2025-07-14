NAVSUP BSC | Length of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(July 23, 2025)



Michael Leedy, an information technology specialist for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), speaks with civilian and military service members during a 40-year length of service certificate presentation with Capt. Juan Carlos Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, July 23. During the presentation, Leedy was awarded certificates in recognition of his 40 years of service to the U.S. government. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of information systems in the areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)