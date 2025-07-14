NAVSUP BSC | Length of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250723-N-PX557-1019



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(July 23, 2025)



Michael Leedy, an information technology specialist for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), is presented a 40-year length of service certificate from Capt. Juan Carlos Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, July 23. Leedy was awarded the certificate in recognition of his 40 years of service to the U.S. government. NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of information systems in the areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)