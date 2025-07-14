2nd Lt. Nick Hermosilla, a Paratrooper assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, speaks into his radio while setting up defenses during Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. During Devil Avalanche, Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2025 13:18
|Photo ID:
|9198334
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-AJ888-1087
|Resolution:
|4080x6364
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, White devils assault the opposing force during Devil Avalanche [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.