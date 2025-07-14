White devils assault the opposing force during Devil Avalanche

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Michael Kuhl, a Paratrooper assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, pulls security at night while acting as the opposing force during Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. During Devil Avalanche, Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)