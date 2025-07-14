Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White devils assault the opposing force during Devil Avalanche [Image 1 of 4]

    White devils assault the opposing force during Devil Avalanche

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Spc. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Spc. Michael Kuhl, a Paratrooper assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, pulls security at night while acting as the opposing force during Devil Avalanche, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, July 22, 2025. During Devil Avalanche, Paratroopers train to operate in periods of darkness, build proficiency on key weapon systems, and sustain the force throughout the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.23.2025 13:18
    Photo ID: 9198325
    VIRIN: 250722-A-AJ888-1046
    Resolution: 6579x4405
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, White devils assault the opposing force during Devil Avalanche [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

